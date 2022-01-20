Ceat share price falls 7% after reporting loss for December quarter

Shares of Ceat lost over 7% on Thursday after the firm reported a loss for the first time in six quarters amid rising input cost.

The stock hit a low of Rs 1,051.30 on BSE, down 7.24% in intraday. At 9.35am, the scrip was trading at Rs 1,077 on BSE down 5% from its previous close.

"CEAT Q3FY22 was operationally weak largely due to weak demand and lower gross margins. However, CEAT is a play on healthy replacement/OE outlook going forward as supply chain normalises, timely capacity addition and focus on market share gains in high margin segments like 2Ws, PCR and OHT (60% mix over next 4-5 years). CEAT trades at 13.1x of FY23 consolidated EPS", said Yes Securities in a note to investors. The brokerage firm has a buy rating and kept target price at Rs 1465. Rivals Apollo Tyres fell 2.7%, Goodyear India 1%, JK Tyre & Industries 1% and MRF Ltd 2.33%. The firm reported a net loss of Rs 20 crore against a profit of Rs 132.34 crore a year ago. Revenue declined 2% quarter on quarter to Rs 2413.27 croreled by weak replacement demand, subdued demand from OEMs due to chip shortage and softer uptick in rural market. Close Related stories Just Dial surges 12% after Kotak upgrades stock despite weak earnings

Top 5 reasons why Paytm’s stock price is falling

TCS trades about 3.5% higher after buyback announcement

Cost of material consumed surged over 24% to Rs 1513.72 crore. Ebitda margin stood at 5.9%, a contraction of 327 basis points quarter on quarter.

Last time in June 2020, the firm reported a loss of Rs 38.72 crore.