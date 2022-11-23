Capital Trust Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.92 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.92 crore in September 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 25.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 102.85% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.13 crore in September 2022 down 13.14% from Rs. 9.36 crore in September 2021.

Capital Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

Capital Trust shares closed at 87.85 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.88% returns over the last 6 months and -9.11% over the last 12 months.