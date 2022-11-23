English
    Capital Trust Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore, down 15.27% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.21 crore in September 2022 down 15.27% from Rs. 26.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 131.89% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2022 down 4.46% from Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2021.

    Capital Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.

    Capital Trust shares closed at 87.85 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.88% returns over the last 6 months and -9.11% over the last 12 months.

    Capital Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.2124.6226.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.2124.6226.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.389.989.64
    Depreciation0.110.130.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-5.51-3.871.49
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.188.886.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.069.498.61
    Other Income0.180.120.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.249.618.67
    Interest5.506.997.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.742.621.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.742.621.19
    Tax0.720.680.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.021.950.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.021.950.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.021.950.87
    Equity Share Capital16.2216.2216.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.241.200.54
    Diluted EPS1.241.200.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.241.200.54
    Diluted EPS1.241.200.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:44 am