Cadila Healthcare Q1 PAT may dip 22.4% YoY to Rs. 366.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Cadila Healthcare to report net profit at Rs. 366.7 crore down 22.4% year-on-year (down 20.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,296.1 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 702.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.