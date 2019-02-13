C & C Construct Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 239.82 crore, down 11.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for C & C Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 239.82 crore in December 2018 down 11.43% from Rs. 270.78 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2018 down 182.66% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.94 crore in December 2018 down 28.63% from Rs. 71.37 crore in December 2017.
C & C Construct shares closed at 19.95 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.50% returns over the last 6 months and -72.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|C & C Constructions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|239.82
|277.34
|270.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|239.82
|277.34
|270.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|186.76
|168.72
|141.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.09
|21.89
|21.73
|Depreciation
|15.66
|13.83
|13.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.71
|17.01
|36.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.59
|55.89
|57.65
|Other Income
|23.69
|1.73
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.28
|57.62
|58.36
|Interest
|49.95
|61.42
|50.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.67
|-3.79
|7.42
|Exceptional Items
|6.12
|5.08
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.55
|1.29
|7.42
|Tax
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-2.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.42
|1.42
|10.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.42
|1.42
|10.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.42
|1.42
|10.18
|Equity Share Capital
|25.45
|25.45
|25.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.31
|0.56
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-3.31
|0.56
|4.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.31
|0.56
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-3.31
|0.56
|4.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited