C & C Construct Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 239.82 crore, down 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.82 crore in December 2018 down 11.43% from Rs. 270.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2018 down 182.66% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.94 crore in December 2018 down 28.63% from Rs. 71.37 crore in December 2017.

C & C Construct shares closed at 19.95 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.50% returns over the last 6 months and -72.12% over the last 12 months.