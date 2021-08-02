MARKET NEWS

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: target of Rs 900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated July 30, 2021.

August 02, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Sun Pharma’s Q1FY2022 results were strong driven by an impressive performance from the India, RoW and US businesses. A strong growth in chronic therapies, including the sub chronics along with new product launches would fuel growth in the domestic formulations business. Growth in the US business would be driven by a pick-up in specialty business coupled with traction from new product launches coupled with geographic expansion / increasing penetration.


Outlook


Improved growth prospects across business and full resolution of all matters by the Department of Justice antitrust and civil division in the US generic markets would be key positives. we retain Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 900.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
first published: Aug 2, 2021 01:08 pm

