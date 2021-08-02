Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: target of Rs 900: Sharekhan

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharma’s Q1FY2022 results were strong driven by an impressive performance from the India, RoW and US businesses. A strong growth in chronic therapies, including the sub chronics along with new product launches would fuel growth in the domestic formulations business. Growth in the US business would be driven by a pick-up in specialty business coupled with traction from new product launches coupled with geographic expansion / increasing penetration.

Outlook

Improved growth prospects across business and full resolution of all matters by the Department of Justice antitrust and civil division in the US generic markets would be key positives. we retain Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 900.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More