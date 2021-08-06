MARKET NEWS

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 140: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NTPC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated dated August 02, 2021.

Broker Research
August 06, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on NTPC


NTPC's 1QFY22 results highlight a steady performance - given the regulated business and aided by other income. S/A adj. PAT (excl. FC u/r) was broadly flat YoY at INR33.1b. NTPC has set a RE capacity target of 60GW by 2032. While this may seem ambitious (implying 5-5.5GW p.a. of RE additions over the next 11 years), the co. has taken steps to improve its renewable footprint. ~3GW of renewable capacities are under construction and expected to be commissioned over the next two years. Even as the co. gradually scales up its renewables journey, we expect continued capitalization for its thermal projects to drive 12% growth in regulated equity over FY21-23E.



Outlook


Maintain Buy, with DCF-based TP of INR140.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NTPC #Recommendations
first published: Aug 6, 2021 11:10 am

