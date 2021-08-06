Buy NTPC; target of Rs 140: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on NTPC

NTPC's 1QFY22 results highlight a steady performance - given the regulated business and aided by other income. S/A adj. PAT (excl. FC u/r) was broadly flat YoY at INR33.1b. NTPC has set a RE capacity target of 60GW by 2032. While this may seem ambitious (implying 5-5.5GW p.a. of RE additions over the next 11 years), the co. has taken steps to improve its renewable footprint. ~3GW of renewable capacities are under construction and expected to be commissioned over the next two years. Even as the co. gradually scales up its renewables journey, we expect continued capitalization for its thermal projects to drive 12% growth in regulated equity over FY21-23E.

Outlook

Maintain Buy, with DCF-based TP of INR140.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More