Buy Colgate Palmolive (India): target of Rs 1950: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Colgate Palmolive (India)

Colgate Palmolive (India) [COLPAL] Q1FY2022 numbers met expectations as revenues/PAT grew by 12%/18%; OPM stood at 30.5%. Overall volume growth stood at 10-11% (tooth-paste 5% and tooth brush 35-40%) on a low base of Q1FY2021. Frequent brushing of teeth especially in rural markets, strong traction for premium products, launch of consumer-centric products with a stable go-to market strategy and market share gains are key growth drivers in medium term. OPM would remain at ~30%.



Outlook

Given leadership positioning oral care category, consumers’ trust on brand, new leadership focusing on sustainable growth and a strong balance sheet we maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 1,950.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More