MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Colgate Palmolive (India): target of Rs 1950: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Colgate Palmolive (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1950 in its research report dated July 29, 2021.

Broker Research
August 02, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Colgate Palmolive (India)


Colgate Palmolive (India) [COLPAL] Q1FY2022 numbers met expectations as revenues/PAT grew by 12%/18%; OPM stood at 30.5%. Overall volume growth stood at 10-11% (tooth-paste 5% and tooth brush 35-40%) on a low base of Q1FY2021. Frequent brushing of teeth especially in rural markets, strong traction for premium products, launch of consumer-centric products with a stable go-to market strategy and market share gains are key growth drivers in medium term. OPM would remain at ~30%.




Outlook


Given leadership positioning oral care category, consumers’ trust on brand, new leadership focusing on sustainable growth and a strong balance sheet we maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 1,950.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 2, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.