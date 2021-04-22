MARKET NEWS

Buy ACC; target of Rs 2185: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2185 in its research report dated April 22, 2021.

April 22, 2021
 
 
KR Choksey's research report on ACC


ACC reported revenue growth of 22.6% YoY/3.6% QoQ at INR 42,920 Mn. Cement sales volume saw a growth of 21.6% YoY to 8 MT from 6.6 MT in Q1CY20, mainly driven by robust demand and low base effect. EBITDA for the quarter was up by 46.7% YoY (+50.4% QoQ) to INR 8,602 Mn. EBITDA margin stood at 20%, an improvement of 329 bps YoY (+625 bps QoQ). Expansion in EBITDA margin was led by operational efficiency and cost reduction initiatives. Net Profit saw a quantum jump of 74.2% YoY (+19.1% QoQ), while Net Profit margin for the quarter expanded by 388 bps YoY to 13.1% (+171 bps QoQ).



Outlook


As a result, we raise our target price for ACC from INR 2,100 earlier to INR 2,185, valuing the company at 10.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA, giving an upside potential of 19.7% over CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our “BUY” rating on the shares of ACC Ltd.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 22, 2021 03:52 pm

