    Brightcom Group Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,865.17 crore, up 41.75% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brightcom Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,865.17 crore in December 2022 up 41.75% from Rs. 2,021.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 543.93 crore in December 2022 up 46.44% from Rs. 371.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 814.48 crore in December 2022 up 43.18% from Rs. 568.86 crore in December 2021.

    Brightcom Group
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,865.171,683.072,021.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,865.171,683.072,021.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,748.27--1,216.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost126.1989.36113.31
    Depreciation68.2262.2363.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.981,084.03122.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax747.52447.44505.85
    Other Income-1.25-2.64-0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax746.26444.80505.81
    Interest0.110.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax746.16444.70505.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax746.16444.70505.71
    Tax202.23124.02134.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities543.93320.68371.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period543.93320.68371.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates543.93320.68371.45
    Equity Share Capital403.70403.58208.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.691.593.57
    Diluted EPS2.691.593.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.691.593.57
    Diluted EPS2.691.593.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
