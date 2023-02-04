Brightcom Group Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,865.17 crore, up 41.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,865.17 crore in December 2022 up 41.75% from Rs. 2,021.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 543.93 crore in December 2022 up 46.44% from Rs. 371.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 814.48 crore in December 2022 up 43.18% from Rs. 568.86 crore in December 2021.

Brightcom Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in December 2021.

