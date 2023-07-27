BPCL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128,263.56 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128,263.56 crore in June 2023 up 5.93% from Rs. 121,081.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,644.30 crore in June 2023 up 273.14% from Rs. 6,147.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,346.82 crore in June 2023 up 397.49% from Rs. 5,494.87 crore in June 2022.

BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 49.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 28.87 in June 2022.

BPCL shares closed at 387.20 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.05% returns over the last 6 months and 21.59% over the last 12 months.