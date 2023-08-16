English
    Bilcare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, down 97.25% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in June 2023 down 97.25% from Rs. 132.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.42 crore in June 2023 up 306.46% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 down 104.93% from Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022.

    Bilcare EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2022.

    Bilcare shares closed at 93.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.63% returns over the last 6 months and 41.38% over the last 12 months.

    Bilcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.664.62132.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.664.62132.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.920.78104.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.011.20-11.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.532.707.92
    Depreciation0.441.678.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.654.3019.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.89-6.034.47
    Other Income0.62-0.583.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.27-6.618.18
    Interest0.160.2015.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.43-6.81-7.28
    Exceptional Items15.08516.56-0.55
    P/L Before Tax13.65509.75-7.83
    Tax0.23115.71-1.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.42394.04-6.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.42394.04-6.50
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.70167.35-2.76
    Diluted EPS5.70167.35-2.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.70167.35-2.76
    Diluted EPS5.70167.35-2.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

