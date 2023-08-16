Bilcare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, down 97.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in June 2023 down 97.25% from Rs. 132.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.42 crore in June 2023 up 306.46% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 down 104.93% from Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2022.

Bilcare EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2022.

Bilcare shares closed at 93.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.63% returns over the last 6 months and 41.38% over the last 12 months.