Bharat Road Net Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.35 crore, up 37.27% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:Net Sales at Rs 97.35 crore in December 2022 up 37.27% from Rs. 70.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.86 crore in December 2022 down 1096.52% from Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2022 down 253.5% from Rs. 48.90 crore in December 2021.
|Bharat Road Net shares closed at 37.55 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.32% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Road Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.35
|66.62
|70.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.35
|66.62
|70.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.14
|3.45
|3.33
|Depreciation
|14.93
|13.32
|11.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|164.16
|19.29
|19.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-84.88
|30.55
|36.49
|Other Income
|-5.10
|5.52
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-89.99
|36.07
|37.59
|Interest
|46.44
|44.91
|46.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-136.43
|-8.84
|-9.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-136.43
|-8.84
|-9.33
|Tax
|-8.58
|-0.01
|1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-127.85
|-8.83
|-10.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-127.85
|-8.83
|-10.50
|Minority Interest
|-5.01
|-4.00
|1.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-2.48
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-132.86
|-12.83
|-11.10
|Equity Share Capital
|83.95
|83.95
|83.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.23
|-1.05
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-15.23
|-1.05
|-1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.23
|-1.05
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-15.23
|-1.05
|-1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited