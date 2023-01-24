English
    Bharat Road Net Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.35 crore, up 37.27% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Road Network are:Net Sales at Rs 97.35 crore in December 2022 up 37.27% from Rs. 70.92 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.86 crore in December 2022 down 1096.52% from Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2022 down 253.5% from Rs. 48.90 crore in December 2021.Bharat Road Net shares closed at 37.55 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.32% returns over the last 6 months and 12.59% over the last 12 months.
    Bharat Road Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.3566.6270.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.3566.6270.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.143.453.33
    Depreciation14.9313.3211.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses164.1619.2919.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-84.8830.5536.49
    Other Income-5.105.521.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-89.9936.0737.59
    Interest46.4444.9146.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-136.43-8.84-9.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-136.43-8.84-9.33
    Tax-8.58-0.011.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-127.85-8.83-10.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-127.85-8.83-10.50
    Minority Interest-5.01-4.001.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----2.48
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-132.86-12.83-11.10
    Equity Share Capital83.9583.9583.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.23-1.05-1.55
    Diluted EPS-15.23-1.05-1.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.23-1.05-1.55
    Diluted EPS-15.23-1.05-1.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited