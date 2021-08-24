BF Utilities Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.36 crore, up 50.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.36 crore in June 2021 up 50.77% from Rs. 52.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2021 up 82.91% from Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.96 crore in June 2021 up 66.8% from Rs. 32.95 crore in June 2020.

BF Utilities shares closed at 364.95 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.00% returns over the last 6 months and 33.61% over the last 12 months.