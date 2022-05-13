Bentley Commerc Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 2.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 2.27% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 11986% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 up 8100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Bentley Commerc EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.