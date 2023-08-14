English
    BCL Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.00 crore, down 11.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 333.00 crore in June 2023 down 11.17% from Rs. 374.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.20 crore in June 2023 down 14.73% from Rs. 17.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.37 crore in June 2023 down 19.87% from Rs. 31.66 crore in June 2022.

    BCL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.38 in June 2022.

    BCL Industries shares closed at 462.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 21.23% over the last 12 months.

    BCL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations333.00383.05374.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations333.00383.05374.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials244.55318.78306.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.62-40.42-15.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.736.284.54
    Depreciation4.084.073.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.5460.6049.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4733.7426.35
    Other Income1.820.681.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2934.4227.92
    Interest1.422.754.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.8731.6823.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.8731.6823.84
    Tax4.678.246.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.2023.4417.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.2023.4417.82
    Equity Share Capital24.1524.1524.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.299.707.38
    Diluted EPS6.029.407.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.299.707.38
    Diluted EPS6.029.407.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BCL Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

