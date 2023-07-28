English
    Bank of India Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 176% to Rs 1551 crore

    Bank of India Q1 earnings: The gross non-performing assets of the bank declined to 6.67 percent from 9.30 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST
    The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) of the bank fell to 1.65 percent from 2.21 percent last year.

     
     
    Public sector lender Bank of India on July 28 reported a 176 percent jump in net profit at Rs 1,551 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 561 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    The bank's net interest income increased by 45 percent on a year-on-year basis (YoY ) to Rs.5,915 crore.

    The net interest margin (NIM) increased by 51 bps to 3.37 percent in the April-June FY24 quarter against 2.87 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

    The gross non-performing assets of the bank declined to 6.67 percent from 9.30 percent in the same quarter of the previous year, while its net non-performing assets (NNPAs) declined by 1.65 percent from 2.21 percent last year.

    Domestic deposits of the bank increased by 7.98 percent YoY to Rs.5.89 lakh crore in the quarter. Current account and savings account (CASA) went up by 7.56 percent YoY to Rs. 2.6 lakh crore in the April-June FY24 quarter and CASA ratio stood at 44.52 percent.

    Domestic advances increased by 7.98 percent YOY to Rs. 4.33 lakh crore.

    On July 28, the bank’s shares settled at Rs 83.96 apiece on the BSE, which was 0.84 percent lower than the previous day's close.

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 04:24 pm

