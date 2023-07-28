English
    UCO Bank Q1 Results: Net profit grows 81% to 223 crore, asset quality improves

    UCO Bank Q1 earnings: The gross non-performing assets of the bank declined/jumped to 4.48 percent from 7.42 percent in the year-ago quarter

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
    Public sector lender UCO Bank on July 28.

    UCO Bank reported a net profit of Rs 123.61 crore in Q1FY23.

    Public sector lender UCO Bank on July 28 reported a 81 percent jump in net profit at Rs 223.48 crore in June quarter of the current financial year 2023-2024. The Kolkata-headquartered bank reported a net profit of Rs 123.61 crore in the year-ago period.

    The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 4.48 percent from 7.42 percent in the June quarter of the previous fiscal. The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) fell to 1.18 percent from 2.49 percent.

    Shares of UCO Bank on July 28 closed at Rs 28.72 apiece on the BSE, 1.68 percent lower than the previous close.

    (This is a developing story, please come back for updates)

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 04:09 pm

