UCO Bank Q1 Results: Net profit grows 81% to 223 crore, asset quality improves

Public sector lender UCO Bank on July 28 reported a 81 percent jump in net profit at Rs 223.48 crore in June quarter of the current financial year 2023-2024. The Kolkata-headquartered bank reported a net profit of Rs 123.61 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 4.48 percent from 7.42 percent in the June quarter of the previous fiscal. The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) fell to 1.18 percent from 2.49 percent.

Shares of UCO Bank on July 28 closed at Rs 28.72 apiece on the BSE, 1.68 percent lower than the previous close.

