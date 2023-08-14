Balu Forge Indu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.38 crore, up 112.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.38 crore in June 2023 up 112.86% from Rs. 52.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2023 up 125.35% from Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.00 crore in June 2023 up 103.14% from Rs. 10.83 crore in June 2022.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2022.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 182.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 115.01% returns over the last 6 months and 180.57% over the last 12 months.