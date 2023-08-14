English
    Balu Forge Indu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.38 crore, up 112.86% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balu Forge Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.38 crore in June 2023 up 112.86% from Rs. 52.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2023 up 125.35% from Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.00 crore in June 2023 up 103.14% from Rs. 10.83 crore in June 2022.

    Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2022.

    Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 182.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 115.01% returns over the last 6 months and 180.57% over the last 12 months.

    Balu Forge Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.38123.7852.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.38123.7852.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.2581.8924.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.152.379.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.723.181.48
    Depreciation0.460.440.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.3815.678.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4420.237.53
    Other Income0.110.553.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5420.7810.54
    Interest2.483.521.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.0717.278.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.0717.278.90
    Tax2.402.031.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6715.247.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6715.247.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.6715.247.40
    Equity Share Capital83.3683.3683.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.830.90
    Diluted EPS2.001.830.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.830.90
    Diluted EPS2.001.830.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

