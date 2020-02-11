App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ballarpur Industries Q3 net loss widens to Rs 766.12 cr

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 816.81 crore as against Rs 955.13 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Paper and paper products manufacturer Ballarpur Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 766.12 crore in the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 152.23 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 816.81 crore as against Rs 955.13 crore in the same period a year ago.

BILT said uncoated paper segment clocked revenue of Rs 436.98 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 545.02 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Close

Coated paper segment registered revenue of Rs 377.06 crore as against Rs 403.17 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, it added.

related news

The company said it entered into a job work agreement with BSFC Distributor Pvt Ltd during the quarter ended December 31 to manufacture paper and other paper products at Unit Shree Gopal on job work basis.

In view of this change in the business strategy of the company, the financial results for the current quarter are not comparable with previous quarter or reported periods.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #Ballarpur Industries #Business #Results

