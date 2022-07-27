English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bajaj Finance Q1 result | Profit zooms 159% YoY, beats estimates

    New loans booked during the quarter grew by 60 percent to 74.2 lakh as against 46.3 lakh in Q1FY22.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shadow banking major Bajaj Finance on July 27 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June was at Rs 2,596.25 crore, its highest ever, up 158.99 percent from Rs 1,002.44 in the same quarter of the previous year. 

    The number was higher than a CNBC- TV18 analysts' poll estimate of Rs 2435.8 crore. 

    The company said its net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased by 48 percent to Rs 6,638 crore from Rs 4.489 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    New loans booked during the quarter grew by 60 percent to 74.2 lakh as against 46.3 lakh in Q1FY22. Customer franchise stood at 6.03 crore, registering a growth of 20 percent. The company recorded its highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 27.3 lakh in Q1FY23.

    The company’s assets under management (AUM) crossed a milestone of Rs 2,00,000 crore in the quarter and stood at Rs 2,04,018 crore as of June 30, 2022, growing by 28 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    Loan losses and provisions for Q1FY23 were at Rs 755 crore as against Rs 1,750 crore in Q1FY22. The company holds a management and macro-economic overlay of Rs 1,000 crore, Bajaj Finance said. 

    Gross non-performing assets (NPA) and Net NPA stood at 1.25 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively, as against 2.96 percent and 1.46 percent in the year-ago period. The company said it has a provisioning coverage ratio of 60 percent on stage 3 assets and 130 basis points on stage 1 and 2 assets.

    The capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of June 30, 2022 was 26.16 percent. The Tier-I capital was 23.84 percent. 

    On a standalone basis, the company's net profit increased 179 percent, while NII increased 48 percent. Among subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance recorded a 96 percent growth in net profits and Bajaj Financial Securities reported a profit after tax of Rs 1 crore against a loss of Rs 3 crore in Q1FY22.

    Following the earnings report, shares of Bajaj Finance closed 2.38 percent higher at Rs 6408.90.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 03:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.