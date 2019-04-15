Bajaj Electricals Q4 PAT seen up 637.3% YoY to Rs. 53.9 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Electricals to report net profit at Rs. 53.9 crore up 637.3% year-on-year (down 15.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,837.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 7.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 125 crore.

