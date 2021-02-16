B C Power Contr Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.67 crore, up 20.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.67 crore in December 2020 up 20.52% from Rs. 37.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 121.22% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 up 728.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

B C Power Contr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

B C Power Contr shares closed at 5.60 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.89% returns over the last 6 months and -71.50% over the last 12 months.