B C Power Contr Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.67 crore, up 20.52% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.67 crore in December 2020 up 20.52% from Rs. 37.89 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 121.22% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 up 728.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.
B C Power Contr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.
B C Power Contr shares closed at 5.60 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.89% returns over the last 6 months and -71.50% over the last 12 months.
|B C Power Controls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.67
|57.54
|37.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.67
|57.54
|37.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.18
|5.51
|39.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32.39
|53.71
|3.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.18
|-2.88
|-5.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.24
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.11
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|1.46
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|-0.60
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.54
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|-0.06
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.26
|0.33
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.39
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|-0.39
|-0.42
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.10
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|-0.29
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|-0.29
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|11.76
|11.76
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|-0.05
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|-0.05
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|-0.05
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|-0.05
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited