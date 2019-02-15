Autolite India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore, down 20.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.69 crore in December 2018 down 20.12% from Rs. 35.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 94.36% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2018 down 50% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2017.

Autolite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2017.

Autolite India shares closed at 29.90 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.89% returns over the last 6 months and -64.38% over the last 12 months.