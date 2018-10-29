Auto Stampings Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 127.48 crore, up 81.75% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 127.48 crore in September 2018 up 81.75% from Rs. 70.14 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2018 up 119.8% from Rs. 14.24 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.36 crore in September 2018 up 203.77% from Rs. 9.02 crore in September 2017.

Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.97 in September 2017.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 42.00 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -49.34% returns over the last 6 months and -51.30% over the last 12 months.