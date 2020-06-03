App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma's net jumps by 45% to Rs 850 crore in Q4

For the full year 2019-20, revenue from operations was at Rs 23,098.5 crore witnessing a growth of 18.1 percent over 2018-19.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma Limited consolidated net profit after JV share and minority interest was up by 45.2 percent to Rs 849.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 against Rs 585.4 crore during the same quarter in FY19.

According to a filing with stock exchanges, the drug-maker said the consolidated revenue from operations grew by 16.4 percent to Rs 6,158.4 crore during the quarter under discussion against Rs 5292.2 crore in the last quarter of FY 19.

For the full year 2019-20, revenue from operations was at Rs 23,098.5 crore witnessing a growth of 18.1 percent over 2018-19.

Close

The net profit, after JV share and minority interest, jumped by 19.7 percent to Rs 2,831 crore as against Rs 2,364. 7 crore in FY19.

related news

Managing director of the company N Govindarajan said it closed FY '20 with a healthy performance in Q4 and the growth was seen across all the geographies.

"Diversified product basket has helped us to maintain the growth momentum in our core geographies like USA and Europe. We remain focused on strengthening our existing businesses, developing a differentiated and specialty product basket and regulatory compliance," he said.

He said the new fiscal year (FY '21) has begun with a lot of challenges that the globe and industry had never witnessed.

During the fourth quarter, revenue from formulations registered a growth of 23.5 percent to Rs 5,401.2 crore while API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) business posted a sale of Rs 755.6 crore and contributed 12.3 percent to the consolidated revenue, the company said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:16 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma Limited #Business #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global air passenger traffic plunges 94.3% in April: IATA

Global air passenger traffic plunges 94.3% in April: IATA

Retailers received ‘little support' from banks to tide over COVID crisis: RAI Survey

Retailers received ‘little support' from banks to tide over COVID crisis: RAI Survey

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.