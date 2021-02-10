MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aurobindo Pharma Q3 net profit zooms over 4-fold to Rs 2,946.32 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 705.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
February 10, 2021 / 10:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday reported an over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,946.32 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of exceptional gains.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 705.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,364.91 crore. It was Rs 5,895 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Profit before tax includes exceptional items of Rs 2,813.89 crore for the quarter/period ended 31 December 2020. This consists of Rs 3,093.37 crore gain on disposal of business assets of a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Natrol LLC, Rs 152.39 lakh gain on account of remeasurement of equity interest in Eugia Pharma SpeCialties Ltd and Rs 431.87 crore impairment charges taken considering the difficult economic conditions and the continued impact of COVID-19 in certain markets towards product related intangibles and goodwill, the filing said.

"We maintained growth momentum in our revenue and profitability despite COVID challenges. We are witnessing a steady progress in our specialty pipeline and continue to focus on growing our business, improving efficiencies and productivity," Aurobindo Pharma MD N Govindarajan said.

Close

Related stories

Formulation revenue for the quarter recorded a growth of 11.3 percent YoY to Rs 5,682.4 crore and accounted for 89.3 percent of total revenues, Aurobindo Pharma said.

In Q3 FY21, API business posted a revenue of Rs 682.5 crore and contributed 10.7 percent to the consolidated revenue. Net profit after JV share, minority interest excluding exceptional items stood at Rs836.6 crore, the company said.

Research and development spend at Rs 390.5 crore was 6.1 percent of revenues. The board has approved third interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share of Re 1 for the year FY20-21, the filing said.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed at Rs967.85 per scrip on BSE, up 0.88 percent from its previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Aurobindo Pharma #Business #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 10:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.