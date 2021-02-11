Aurobindo Pharm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,710.86 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,710.86 crore in December 2020 up 10.92% from Rs. 3,345.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 740.51 crore in December 2020 up 76.7% from Rs. 419.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,138.72 crore in December 2020 up 65.23% from Rs. 689.16 crore in December 2019.

Aurobindo Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 12.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.15 in December 2019.

Aurobindo Pharm shares closed at 967.95 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 78.51% over the last 12 months.