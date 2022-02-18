Atlas Jewellery Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 76.76% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlas Jewellery India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in December 2021 up 76.76% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 98.3% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 102.89% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020.
Atlas Jewellery shares closed at 30.05 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Atlas Jewellery India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.78
|0.26
|0.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.78
|0.26
|0.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.61
|0.01
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|0.21
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.19
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.35
|1.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.54
|-1.78
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.53
|-1.78
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.53
|-1.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.53
|-1.78
|Tax
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.57
|-1.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.57
|-1.82
|Equity Share Capital
|100.65
|100.65
|100.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.06
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.06
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited