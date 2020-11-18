Atlanta Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.19 crore, down 4.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.19 crore in September 2020 down 4.27% from Rs. 9.60 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 up 100% from Rs. 21.15 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2020 down 139.34% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2019.
Atlanta shares closed at 6.40 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -7.91% over the last 12 months.
|Atlanta
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.19
|8.25
|9.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.19
|8.25
|9.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.42
|6.84
|3.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|1.24
|1.31
|Depreciation
|10.23
|10.13
|9.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.62
|1.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.88
|-10.58
|-6.49
|Other Income
|0.93
|0.30
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.95
|-10.28
|-5.54
|Interest
|14.76
|13.95
|20.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.70
|-24.23
|-25.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.70
|-24.23
|-25.55
|Tax
|-0.30
|1.39
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.40
|-25.61
|-25.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.40
|-25.61
|-25.59
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|--
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|--
|-25.61
|-25.57
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.12
|-3.14
|-3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-3.12
|-3.14
|-3.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.12
|-3.14
|-3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-3.12
|-3.14
|-3.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am