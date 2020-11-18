Atlanta Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.19 crore, down 4.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.19 crore in September 2020 down 4.27% from Rs. 9.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 up 100% from Rs. 21.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2020 down 139.34% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2019.

Atlanta shares closed at 6.40 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -7.91% over the last 12 months.