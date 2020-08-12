172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ashok-leyland-reports-rs-389-crore-net-loss-for-june-quarter-5692191.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland reports Rs 389 crore net loss for June quarter

The commercial vehicle maker had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commercial vehicle maker had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.

Revenue from operations in April-June 2020 significantly declined to Rs 1,486.04 crore as compared with Rs 6,588.23 crore in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Close

"With the pandemic hitting us, this has been one of the most challenging quarters for the industry," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said.

related news

The company saw a significant decline in volumes, affecting the financial performance adversely, he added.

Despite challenging times, the company went ahead and launched the modular business platform that gives customers the flexibility to choose vehicles as per their requirements, Sondhi said.

"This will be a game changer in the industry, and we have already rolled out over 2,000 of these vehicles till date this year and together with our LCV (light commercial vehicle) range, we have already rolled out 10,000 BS-VI vehicles. This is an encouraging sign for the quarters to follow," he added.

Ashok Leyland Chief Financial Officer Gopal Mahadevan said this is an exceptional quarter not just for the industry but also for the entire economy. "We have used this time to drive disruptive cost efficiencies and productivity measures."

The focus is also on maintaining liquidity, not just of the company but also of dealers and vendors, he noted.

"There have been tremendous learnings for us in doing business efficiently without dropping the ball on growth initiatives. We will come out of this much stronger," Mahadevan said.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.