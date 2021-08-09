Arunjyoti Bio Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 99.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in June 2021 up 99.79% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 30.37% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 down 7.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Arunjyoti Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2020.

Arunjyoti Bio shares closed at 21.40 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 227.22% returns over the last 6 months and 151.76% over the last 12 months.