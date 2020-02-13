Aries Agro Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore, up 15.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore in December 2019 up 15.02% from Rs. 72.64 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2019 up 56.83% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.61 crore in December 2019 up 14.43% from Rs. 11.02 crore in December 2018.

Aries Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2018.

Aries Agro shares closed at 67.90 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.12% returns over the last 6 months and -20.63% over the last 12 months.