App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aries Agro Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore, up 15.02% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore in December 2019 up 15.02% from Rs. 72.64 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2019 up 56.83% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.61 crore in December 2019 up 14.43% from Rs. 11.02 crore in December 2018.

Aries Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2018.

Aries Agro shares closed at 67.90 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.12% returns over the last 6 months and -20.63% over the last 12 months.

Aries Agro
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations83.5592.6772.61
Other Operating Income----0.03
Total Income From Operations83.5592.6772.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.7922.9017.27
Purchase of Traded Goods15.0019.7316.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.56-7.91-5.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.189.587.85
Depreciation0.790.620.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.9628.0624.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.2819.7010.42
Other Income3.551.84--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8221.5410.42
Interest6.646.697.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.1814.852.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.1814.852.70
Tax0.573.811.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.6111.031.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.6111.031.68
Minority Interest0.440.671.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.31-0.34--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.7411.353.02
Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----169.90
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.658.732.33
Diluted EPS3.658.732.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.658.732.33
Diluted EPS3.658.732.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:05 am

tags #Aries Agro #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.