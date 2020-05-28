Aptech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.85 crore, down 43.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.85 crore in March 2020 down 43.99% from Rs. 46.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2020 down 407.11% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2020 down 256.34% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2019.

Aptech shares closed at 96.30 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.24% returns over the last 6 months and -38.29% over the last 12 months.