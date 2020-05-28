Aptech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.85 crore, down 43.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptech are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.85 crore in March 2020 down 43.99% from Rs. 46.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2020 down 407.11% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2020 down 256.34% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2019.
Aptech shares closed at 96.30 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.24% returns over the last 6 months and -38.29% over the last 12 months.
|Aptech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.85
|35.35
|46.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.85
|35.35
|46.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.28
|0.16
|1.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.03
|-0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.50
|12.16
|12.49
|Depreciation
|2.40
|2.47
|1.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.65
|18.19
|28.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.02
|2.34
|2.78
|Other Income
|1.24
|1.00
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.78
|3.34
|3.72
|Interest
|0.20
|0.23
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.98
|3.11
|3.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.98
|3.11
|3.64
|Tax
|-3.67
|0.40
|1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.31
|2.71
|2.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.31
|2.71
|2.38
|Equity Share Capital
|40.25
|39.89
|39.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|0.68
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|0.66
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|0.68
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|0.66
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:25 am