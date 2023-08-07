English
    Aptech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.51 crore, up 168.2% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.51 crore in June 2023 up 168.2% from Rs. 27.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.32 crore in June 2023 up 235.9% from Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.56 crore in June 2023 up 222.72% from Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2022.

    Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

    Aptech shares closed at 336.60 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.09% returns over the last 6 months and 87.56% over the last 12 months.

    Aptech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.51137.0227.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.51137.0227.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.070.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.050.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9315.6714.17
    Depreciation0.810.851.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.3686.0512.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.2834.33-0.48
    Other Income20.471.147.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7535.477.47
    Interest0.180.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.5735.467.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.5735.467.46
    Tax2.242.250.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.3233.207.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.3233.207.24
    Equity Share Capital41.4341.4141.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.878.021.75
    Diluted EPS5.868.011.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.878.021.75
    Diluted EPS5.868.011.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aptech #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

