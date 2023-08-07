Aptech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.51 crore, up 168.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.51 crore in June 2023 up 168.2% from Rs. 27.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.32 crore in June 2023 up 235.9% from Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.56 crore in June 2023 up 222.72% from Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2022.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

Aptech shares closed at 336.60 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.09% returns over the last 6 months and 87.56% over the last 12 months.