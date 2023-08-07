Aptech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.78 crore, up 119.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.78 crore in June 2023 up 119.26% from Rs. 56.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2023 up 169.29% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2023 up 193.49% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2022.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

Aptech shares closed at 336.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.20% returns over the last 6 months and 86.29% over the last 12 months.