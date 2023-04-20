English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apollo Tyres Q4 PAT seen up 197.8% YoY to Rs. 338.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,322.3 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

    Broker Research
    April 20, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
    Apollo Tyres

    Apollo Tyres

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Apollo Tyres to report net profit at Rs. 338.2 crore up 197.8% year-on-year (up 15.8% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,322.3 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 55.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 973.3 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Motilal_Automobiles

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Apollo Tyres #automobiles #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll
    first published: Apr 20, 2023 11:33 am