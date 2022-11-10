English
    AMSL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.46 crore, up 34.83% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 187.46 crore in September 2022 up 34.83% from Rs. 139.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.88 crore in September 2022 up 21.13% from Rs. 20.54 crore in September 2021.

    AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

    AMSL shares closed at 76.45 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.11% returns over the last 6 months and 113.85% over the last 12 months.

    Artemis Medicare Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations187.46167.23139.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations187.46167.23139.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----84.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.000.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.0828.3524.59
    Depreciation7.316.595.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.90119.6610.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1612.6314.54
    Other Income1.412.310.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5714.9415.39
    Interest4.904.322.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6710.6112.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.6710.6112.70
    Tax3.902.354.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.778.278.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.778.278.09
    Minority Interest0.360.150.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.138.428.19
    Equity Share Capital13.3413.2413.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.680.640.62
    Diluted EPS0.660.610.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.680.640.62
    Diluted EPS0.660.610.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

