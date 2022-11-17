Amber Enterprises: Muted demand weighs on Q2 numbers

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Healthy demand for components supported Q2 revenue growth Better product mix improves gross margins Other operation expense flips EBITDA margin Subsidiaries delivered a healthy performance Stock is down ~50 percent from ATHs Amber Enterprises delivered a decent revenue growth in Q2 FY23, but fell short on the margin front on account of rising operational costs and foreign exchange losses. (image) Amber’s top-line growth of 28 percent year on year (YoY) was aided by a low base and strong demand for components. Gross margin improved by...