    Amara Raja Batt Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,795.51 crore, up 6.68% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amara Raja Batteries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,795.51 crore in June 2023 up 6.68% from Rs. 2,620.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.14 crore in June 2023 up 45.55% from Rs. 132.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.23 crore in June 2023 up 34.76% from Rs. 278.44 crore in June 2022.

    Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 11.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.73 in June 2022.

    Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 617.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and 19.81% over the last 12 months.

    Amara Raja Batteries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,795.512,429.442,620.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,795.512,429.442,620.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,545.721,490.081,584.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods382.75153.77140.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks62.34-115.88199.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost163.70146.67133.80
    Depreciation111.4214.4596.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses289.13517.46301.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax240.45222.89165.11
    Other Income23.3624.5616.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax263.81247.45182.10
    Interest5.636.234.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax258.18241.22177.52
    Exceptional Items---47.65--
    P/L Before Tax258.18193.57177.52
    Tax66.0454.1545.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities192.14139.42132.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period192.14139.42132.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates192.14139.42132.01
    Equity Share Capital17.0817.0817.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.258.167.73
    Diluted EPS11.258.167.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.258.167.73
    Diluted EPS11.258.167.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

