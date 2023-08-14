Alphageo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore, down 88.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore in June 2023 down 88.8% from Rs. 45.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2023 down 141.61% from Rs. 7.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 100.15% from Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022.

Alphageo shares closed at 298.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.76% returns over the last 6 months and 7.84% over the last 12 months.