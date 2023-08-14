English
    Alphageo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore, down 88.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore in June 2023 down 88.8% from Rs. 45.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2023 down 141.61% from Rs. 7.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 100.15% from Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022.

    Alphageo shares closed at 298.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.76% returns over the last 6 months and 7.84% over the last 12 months.

    Alphageo (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.1514.1245.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.1514.1245.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.093.484.50
    Depreciation3.113.082.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.239.4229.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.30-1.869.58
    Other Income3.161.390.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.13-0.4710.39
    Interest--0.070.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.13-0.5410.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.13-0.5410.09
    Tax0.02-0.282.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.16-0.267.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.16-0.267.59
    Equity Share Capital6.366.366.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.96-0.4111.93
    Diluted EPS-4.96-0.4111.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.96-0.4111.93
    Diluted EPS-4.96-0.4111.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alphageo #Alphageo (India) #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

