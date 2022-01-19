Alok Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,089.01 crore, up 77.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,089.01 crore in December 2021 up 77.84% from Rs. 1,174.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2021 up 141.94% from Rs. 28.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.45 crore in December 2021 up 46.14% from Rs. 146.74 crore in December 2020.

Alok Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Alok Industries shares closed at 32.05 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.76% returns over the last 6 months and 35.23% over the last 12 months.