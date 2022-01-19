MARKET NEWS

Alok Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,089.01 crore, up 77.84% Y-o-Y

January 19, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,089.01 crore in December 2021 up 77.84% from Rs. 1,174.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2021 up 141.94% from Rs. 28.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.45 crore in December 2021 up 46.14% from Rs. 146.74 crore in December 2020.

Alok Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Alok Industries shares closed at 32.05 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.76% returns over the last 6 months and 35.23% over the last 12 months.

Alok Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,089.011,873.451,174.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,089.011,873.451,174.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,461.001,293.12677.97
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.6820.24-26.11
Power & Fuel--198.97146.53
Employees Cost98.9996.1185.56
Depreciation83.5483.0852.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--1.93--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses359.54145.54150.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.6234.4686.93
Other Income12.295.536.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.9139.9993.75
Interest118.85114.51122.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.06-74.52-28.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.06-74.52-28.75
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.06-74.52-28.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.06-74.52-28.75
Equity Share Capital496.53496.53496.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.02-0.15-0.06
Diluted EPS0.02-0.15-0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.02-0.15-0.06
Diluted EPS0.02-0.15-0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Alok Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Jan 19, 2022 01:11 pm

