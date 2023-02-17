Allcargo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,099.02 crore, down 30.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,099.02 crore in December 2022 down 30.16% from Rs. 5,869.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.92 crore in December 2022 down 53.27% from Rs. 333.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.38 crore in December 2022 down 54.63% from Rs. 521.04 crore in December 2021.

Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.58 in December 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 341.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -4.44% over the last 12 months.