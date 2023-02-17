English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Allcargo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,099.02 crore, down 30.16% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,099.02 crore in December 2022 down 30.16% from Rs. 5,869.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.92 crore in December 2022 down 53.27% from Rs. 333.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.38 crore in December 2022 down 54.63% from Rs. 521.04 crore in December 2021.

    Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.58 in December 2021.

    Allcargo shares closed at 341.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -4.44% over the last 12 months.

    Allcargo Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,099.025,300.225,869.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,099.025,300.225,869.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-0.69--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost505.68493.82457.45
    Depreciation69.3489.4587.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,364.444,357.144,907.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.64360.50417.05
    Other Income7.4020.7216.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.04381.22433.51
    Interest22.2937.0324.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax144.75344.19408.73
    Exceptional Items-0.794.31--
    P/L Before Tax143.96348.50408.73
    Tax13.61126.4683.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities130.35222.04324.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items32.47----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period162.82222.04324.79
    Minority Interest-0.98-18.41-21.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.927.9430.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates155.92211.57333.68
    Equity Share Capital49.1449.1449.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.358.6113.58
    Diluted EPS6.358.6113.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.358.6113.58
    Diluted EPS6.358.6113.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Allcargo #Allcargo Logistics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am