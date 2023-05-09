English
    Alankit Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.18 crore, up 411.96% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.18 crore in March 2023 up 411.96% from Rs. 28.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2023 up 206.26% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2023 up 547.62% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

    Alankit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

    Alankit shares closed at 8.70 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -33.84% over the last 12 months.

    Alankit
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.18116.1028.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.18116.1028.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods99.1185.607.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.321.011.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3611.8013.36
    Depreciation2.471.972.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.776.7411.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.798.98-7.88
    Other Income2.08-6.813.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.872.17-4.71
    Interest0.130.520.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.741.64-5.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.741.64-5.06
    Tax2.13-2.66-0.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.614.31-4.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.614.31-4.35
    Minority Interest-0.89-0.89-0.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.713.42-4.43
    Equity Share Capital22.4614.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.24-0.31
    Diluted EPS0.290.24-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.24-0.31
    Diluted EPS0.290.24-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm