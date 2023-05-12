Ajmera Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.09 crore, down 27.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.09 crore in March 2023 down 27.62% from Rs. 134.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.62 crore in March 2023 up 27.2% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.05 crore in March 2023 down 19.59% from Rs. 33.64 crore in March 2022.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2022.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 298.05 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and 3.45% over the last 12 months.