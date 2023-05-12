English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ajmera Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.09 crore, down 27.62% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajmera Realty and Infra India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.09 crore in March 2023 down 27.62% from Rs. 134.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.62 crore in March 2023 up 27.2% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.05 crore in March 2023 down 19.59% from Rs. 33.64 crore in March 2022.

    Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2022.

    Ajmera Realty shares closed at 298.05 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and 3.45% over the last 12 months.

    Ajmera Realty and Infra India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.0961.41134.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.0961.41134.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.4040.7094.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.033.608.03
    Depreciation0.310.300.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3516.8130.79
    Other Income1.390.782.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7417.5933.31
    Interest5.874.2216.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.8713.3716.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.8713.3716.41
    Tax5.253.374.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.6210.0012.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.6210.0012.28
    Equity Share Capital35.4835.4835.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.462.823.42
    Diluted EPS4.462.823.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.462.823.42
    Diluted EPS4.462.823.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ajmera Realty #Ajmera Realty and Infra India #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am