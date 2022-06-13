Aishwarya Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 57.16% Y-o-Y
June 13, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in March 2022 down 57.16% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022 up 15.76% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021.
Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 3.65 on June 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.31% returns over the last 6 months and 19.28% over the last 12 months.
|Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.48
|1.47
|5.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.48
|1.47
|5.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|--
|0.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.16
|0.83
|0.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.49
|0.25
|3.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.90
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|1.36
|2.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-1.95
|-2.06
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.92
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-1.03
|-1.62
|Interest
|0.22
|0.16
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-1.19
|-1.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.85
|-1.19
|-1.82
|Tax
|--
|-0.57
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.85
|-0.62
|-2.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.85
|-0.62
|-2.19
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.26
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.26
|-0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.26
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.26
|-0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited