    Bharti Airtel Q1 Result | Profit surges 5.5 times YoY to Rs 1,607 crore, revenue up 22%

    Bharti Airtel Q1 Result : Growth was aided by a healthy addition of subscribers as well as an improvement in average revenue per user after recent tariff hikes

    Gaurav Sharma
    August 08, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
    Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 704.95 | The share price ended marginally in the green on August 8. Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a 467 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,607 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. On a sequential basis, profit, however, was down 20 percent. The telecom major's consolidated revenue rose 22 percent YoY to Rs 32,805 crore. On a sequential basis, it was up 4 percent. Year-on-year growth was aided by a healthy addition of subscribers as well as an improvement in average revenue per user after a round of tariff hikes.

    Bharti Airtel Ltd on August 8 reported a 467 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,607 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. On a sequential basis, profit, however, was down 20 percent.

    The telecom major's consolidated revenue rose 22 percent YoY to Rs 32,805 crore. On a sequential basis, it was up 4 percent.

    Year-on-year growth was aided by a healthy addition of subscribers as well as an improvement in average revenue per user after a round of tariff hikes.

    Bharti Airtel closed flat at Rs 704.35 on August 8 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock has appreciated 18 percent over the past year but has remained flat over the month.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
    Gaurav Sharma
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 04:44 pm
