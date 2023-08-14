Ahluwalia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 763.61 crore, up 25.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 763.61 crore in June 2023 up 25.34% from Rs. 609.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.73 crore in June 2023 up 31.63% from Rs. 37.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.48 crore in June 2023 up 32% from Rs. 67.79 crore in June 2022.

Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2022.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 742.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.15% returns over the last 6 months and 64.76% over the last 12 months.