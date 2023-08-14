English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ahluwalia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 763.61 crore, up 25.34% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahluwalia Contracts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 763.61 crore in June 2023 up 25.34% from Rs. 609.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.73 crore in June 2023 up 31.63% from Rs. 37.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.48 crore in June 2023 up 32% from Rs. 67.79 crore in June 2022.

    Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2022.

    Ahluwalia shares closed at 742.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.15% returns over the last 6 months and 64.76% over the last 12 months.

    Ahluwalia Contracts India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations763.61863.05609.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations763.61863.05609.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials356.51406.98276.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.9753.8345.71
    Depreciation11.7810.258.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses258.48291.98226.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.88100.0152.02
    Other Income6.828.917.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.70108.9159.22
    Interest10.8511.197.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.8597.7251.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.8597.7251.45
    Tax17.1225.5113.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.7372.2137.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.7372.2137.78
    Equity Share Capital13.4013.4013.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.4210.785.64
    Diluted EPS7.4210.785.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.4210.785.64
    Diluted EPS7.4210.785.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ahluwalia #Ahluwalia Contracts India #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!