Ador Multi Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 35.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in June 2021 down 35.88% from Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021 down 271.37% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021 down 235.19% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

Ador Multi shares closed at 125.15 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)