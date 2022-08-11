Adarsh Plant Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 13.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 up 13.67% from Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 24.58% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

Adarsh Plant EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2021.

Adarsh Plant shares closed at 18.00 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.70% returns over the last 6 months and 198.51% over the last 12 months.